The Staunton Farm Shop, at Staunton Country Park in Havant, opened last April as part of an apprenticeship project.

Manager Samantha Elliott-Smith said that she had the inspiration to carry out the six-month project at the end of her apprenticeship, and decided to renovate a gift shop on the site, turning it into a fully-functioning farm shop.

The farm shop at Staunton Country Park, which has now been open for a year

The farm shop was the first of its kind in the Hampshire Countryside Service, and although within Staunton Farm, visitors do not need to pay the farm entry fee, as it is outside the pay zone.

In their first year, Samantha reported that sales have increased by 74 per cent, and told The News a number of reasons as to why people are shopping more at the farm shop, adding that ‘compared to what it was, the shop is doing really well’.

Samantha, who has a retail background, said that since Covid and considering the current cost of living crisis, residents have a stronger desire to shop locally, and to support businesses to get them back onto their feet.

The shop is partnered with Hampshire Fare, ensuring that the produce that is sold at the shop is organic and locally sourced - including alcohol, ice cream, and baked goods. The shop also ensures that more than 30 local businesses supplying them have a good ethos and promote being carbon neutral, both in growing and transporting produce.

The farm shop at Staunton Country Park, which has now been open for a year April 2023

Furthermore, the shop is attempting to generate its own brand image, with a new logo and Facebook page that will help to promote the business on products and on social media. A loyalty card scheme is also being considered.

Samantha said that if it wasn’t for locally grown produce, she wouldn’t have started the business in the first place, saying that it ‘is really important to have that niche’ that makes a business unique and attracts customers, and that customers can ‘buy products that they wouldn’t find in a normal shop’. ‘I want to encourage people to buy locally,’ she said, and that it is ‘something that we are really passionate about. It engages people and makes people happy’.