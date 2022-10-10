Superdrug have pulled the Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake from the shelves.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the drink may contain small pieces of metal, making it unsafe to consume.

Superdrug have pulled the meal replacement shake from the shelves. Picture: MAX NASH/AFP via Getty Images.

A statement said: ‘If you have bought the product, do not drink it.

‘Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.’

The affected batches are in 208g (8x26g) sachet packs, with a best before date of May 31, 2023.

If customers have products with the batch codes 1050400 20 and 1050400 23, they should return them for a full refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other Superdrug products are known to be affected.

In a response via the FSA, Superdrug said: ‘Superdrug Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake is being recalled because it may have been contaminated with small pieces of metal.

‘We have been advised of a potential contamination issue with batches of this product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The safety of customers is our top priority, and we are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.’

No receipt is required for people to secure their refund.

They are advised to return it to the store they bought it from.