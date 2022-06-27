The Brookfield Hotel, on the outskirts of South Downs National Park, on Havant Road, is now on the market.

After owning the business for 15 years, the Hughes family are going into semi-retirement.

The Brookfield Hotel, in Emsworth, has gone on sale for £3.4m.

Simon Hughes said ‘After 15 years of successful Hughes family ownership, semi-retirement is calling.

‘We have thoroughly enjoyed our time running the business and are very proud of our achievements.

‘The hotel is loved by many and we now hope to find a buyer that will share the same passion.

‘We recognise that it is time for fresh eyes and ideas to drive Brookfield forward and onto even greater success.’

The hotel has 42 bedrooms and is on the edge of the Chichester harbour area of outstanding natural beauty.

It was established in 1972, and originally built as two large homes.

The hotel has been re-developed and extended over time.

Its service has led to a high level of repeat business and a strong local following.

The Brookfield boasts a restaurant containing 80 covers, four meeting and events rooms, a lounge, a bar for 30 covers and a car park which holds 70 vehicles – among other features.

There is also the Hermitage Suite at the rear of the property, which can host up to 130 guests.

The premises is within a seven-mile drive of Portsmouth, and 11 miles away from the Goodwood estate, home to the Goodwood Festival of Speed and horse racing.

It is being marketed by commercial real estate specialists Colliers.

Josh Sullivan, associate director at the hotels agency team, at Colliers, said: ‘The Brookfield Hotel has been operated by our clients for almost two decades and in that time the family has created an established and consistent profitable business.

‘It is situated in a commanding and highly sought-after location close to various key demand generators, therefore we expect the sale to generate a significant amount of interest.