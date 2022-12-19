Schools, community groups and voluntary associations have benefitted from the donations of workers at The Co-operative Funeralcare branches and Southern Co-op and from the business themselves, as part of the Love Your Neighbourhood programme which encourages involvement in local communities.

Up to 2,000 crackers were donated by the firm to Community First and Fareham Connect, Court Lane School, Beacon View Primary Academy, St Pauls Catholic School, Victory Primary School and Park Community School’s MUNCH project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 1,000 mince pies are being donated to Candles at Christmas at Farlington Church, to service users at the Society of St James, for the Lake of Lights and Christ Church in Widley, and to the Church of Resurrection, in Farlington.

Colleagues at the The Co-operative Funeralcare branches and Southern Co-op donate Christmas crackers to local school's, charities and churches.

These delights were all generously donated by colleagues at The Co-operative Funeralcare branches in Cosham, Paulsgrove, Fratton, Widley and Fareham, and Southern Co-op’s head office in Lakeside.

Claire McGinty, client experience and aftercare manager at Southern Co-op, said: ‘Our colleagues have also donated nine Christmas trees to help light up various corners of the south. Each donation might seem trivial but they contribute to a wider picture which helps individuals and families across our communities – whether that is an excuse for people to come together, or a warm meal with an added piece of festive fun.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £570 has been donated to Gosport Voluntary Action for hampers for 100 local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

400 mince pies were baked at The Co-operative Food store in Ryde and donated to Mountbatten Hospice’s Lite Up A Life service.

‘It is a real pleasure to be able to spread some joy at this time of year and help in whatever way we can,’ added Claire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co-operative Food stores in Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham, Titchfield, Bishop’s Waltham, Wickham, and Whiteley to name a few have also been taking part in Wave 105’s Mission Christmas with collection points in store and £1,000 worth of gifts donated for children to open on Christmas day.

Over on the Isle of Wight, 400 mince pies were baked at The Co-operative Food store in Ryde and donated to Mountbatten Hospice’s Lite Up A Life service. A further £2,500 has also been donated to the Royal Voluntary Service to pay for meals for 500 people at its lunch clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad