The budget hotel chain has revealed some of the most interesting possessions left behind in its 582 hotels over the last 12 months.

Many interesting documents were found at Portsmouth City Centre Travelodge, including a degree certificate, paperwork for the purchase of a boat, and a numerology chart.

Interesting items left behind at some of Travelodge's 582 UK hotels during 2021 include a vintage typewriter.

Staff at Portsmouth Travelodge found a more eclectic mix of abandoned objects, including a case of designer glasses, a vintage typewriter, and a family of teddy bears that are 60 years old.

The red Chanel handbag containing thousands of Yen was left behind at Gosport Travelodge, where a large rose quartz heart crystal was also found.

Meanwhile, at Portsmouth Hilsea Travelodge, unusual treasures such as a ship in a bottle and a large globe of the world were left in rooms by guests.

Shakila Ahmed, a spokeswoman for Travelodge, said: ‘In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Portsmouth, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

A Travelodge sign, where staff at the 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

‘This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

‘This year’s Lost and Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

‘This includes a six ft flower arch made from white roses, a Chewbacca costume, a collection of Roald Dahl books and even a groom.

‘When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.’

Over the past year, Travelodge’s Lost and Found offices in Chichester became home to items such as a five tier rainbow themed 30th birthday cake, a six ft Christmas tree with decorations and Nutcracker soldiers, a 60 year-old chess set, and a set of Indian wedding bangles.

In Southampton, Travelodge hotel staff found a doctor’s coat and stethoscope, a large terrarium, a set of Louis Vuitton luggage, and first class tickets from the UK to New York.

