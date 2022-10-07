News you can trust since 1877
Four of the restaurants voted for by readers in a snap Facebook poll.

These are the 16 best restaurants in Portsmouth - according to our readers

WE ASKED the people of Portsmouth to name their favourite restaurants in the city – and the results are now in.

By David George
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:07 am

There's so much great food and drink to shout about in Portsmouth and no one knows that more than the locals.

So after crunching dozens of votes from a snap Facebook poll, here are the venues some of our readers hold most dear – from French fries to fine dining.

Let us know if your favourite restaurant is on the list, or whether there’s any that we have missed out!

1. Umami Street Food - Elm Grove, Southsea

This street food haunt was suggested by multiple readers. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews, after 506 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

2. The Briny - Clarence Esplanade, Southsea

This seafood restaurant whetted the appetite of multiple readers. It's rated 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 554 reviews.

Photo: -

3. Shorties - Bellevue Terrace, Southsea

Known for American Burgers, char-grilled steaks and ribs, this venue was put forward by a number of readers. It's rated 4.2 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 253 reviews.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

4. Sant Yago - Clarendon Road, Southsea

This tapas restaurant and cocktail bar was named by multiple readers. It's rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 495 reviews.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

