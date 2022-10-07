These are the 16 best restaurants in Portsmouth - according to our readers
WE ASKED the people of Portsmouth to name their favourite restaurants in the city – and the results are now in.
There's so much great food and drink to shout about in Portsmouth and no one knows that more than the locals.
So after crunching dozens of votes from a snap Facebook poll, here are the venues some of our readers hold most dear – from French fries to fine dining.
Let us know if your favourite restaurant is on the list, or whether there’s any that we have missed out!
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4