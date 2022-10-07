These are the 16 best restaurants in Portsmouth - according to our readers

There's so much great food and drink to shout about in Portsmouth and no one knows that more than the locals.

So after crunching dozens of votes from a snap Facebook poll, here are the venues some of our readers hold most dear – from French fries to fine dining.

Let us know if your favourite restaurant is on the list, or whether there’s any that we have missed out!

Undefined: readMore

1. Umami Street Food - Elm Grove, Southsea This street food haunt was suggested by multiple readers. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews, after 506 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. The Briny - Clarence Esplanade, Southsea This seafood restaurant whetted the appetite of multiple readers. It's rated 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 554 reviews. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Shorties - Bellevue Terrace, Southsea Known for American Burgers, char-grilled steaks and ribs, this venue was put forward by a number of readers. It's rated 4.2 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 253 reviews. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

4. Sant Yago - Clarendon Road, Southsea This tapas restaurant and cocktail bar was named by multiple readers. It's rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews, after 495 reviews. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales