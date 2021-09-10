But with so many different options it can be hard to decided which one to go to.

Well wonder no more, here are how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from worst to best according to Google reviews.

While restaurants are closed for dining-in, McDonald’s remains open for delivery during the current lockdown.

1. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 1,199 reviews.

2. Havant - Larchwood Avenue This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.6 star rating based on 1,270 reviews on Google

3. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 1,379 reviews.