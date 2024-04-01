We’ve put together a list of some of the city’s best tourist attractions to visit this Easter holidays, perfect for visitors and residents alike – showing you really do not have to go far to have a wonderful time.
Here are 21 of the best tourist attractions in Portsmouth.
1. Portsmouth Harbour
Portsmouth Harbour is worth a visit for anyone wishing to see stunning views of the Solent - and all of the wonderful ships sailing through. Also in the area is Gunwharf Quays shopping centre.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Old Portsmouth
Old Portsmouth is a scenic part of the city, featuring a quiet beach, stunning sea wall and the Square Tower and Round Tower, which both offer views of Portsmouth Harbour..Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Royal Garrison Church
Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church reopened to the public last year. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Spinnaker Tower
Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions and has fantastic views across the Solent - just don't look down when you walk over the glass floor if you don't like heights! More details at: www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak