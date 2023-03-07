Three Joes in West Street, Fareham, will be offering customers 90 minute sessions of unlimited alcohol alongside its food. Every Saturday, visitors can enjoy cocktails, bubbles, spritz and beer, alongside a pizza and a side, for £28.

Pizza lovers can indulge in sourdough favourites, such as: Slow-roasted barbecue with shredded pork, red pepper, coriander, spring onions and mozzarella on a smoky barbecue base, from March 11.

Three Joes pizza restaurant in West Street, Fareham, will be launching bottomless brunches from March 11.

Free-slowing wine, beer and sparkling wine will be on offer, cocktails such as bolt-on bottomless Mojito, Pornstar Martini or Caribbean Storm, for £7 extra. Bottomless brunches are served from 11.30am-4pm, with customers being recommended to book in advance.

Three Joes in proudly independent group of Neapolitan pizza restaurants, founded in 2017 by three friends.

