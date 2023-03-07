News you can trust since 1877
Three Joes: Fareham pizza restaurant launches bottomless brunch combining Italian classics and cocktails

Foodies can now combine Italian classics and cocktails as a pizza restaurant launches bottomless brunches.

By Freddie Webb
46 minutes ago - 1 min read

Three Joes in West Street, Fareham, will be offering customers 90 minute sessions of unlimited alcohol alongside its food. Every Saturday, visitors can enjoy cocktails, bubbles, spritz and beer, alongside a pizza and a side, for £28.

Pizza lovers can indulge in sourdough favourites, such as: Slow-roasted barbecue with shredded pork, red pepper, coriander, spring onions and mozzarella on a smoky barbecue base, from March 11.

Three Joes pizza restaurant in West Street, Fareham, will be launching bottomless brunches from March 11.
Free-slowing wine, beer and sparkling wine will be on offer, cocktails such as bolt-on bottomless Mojito, Pornstar Martini or Caribbean Storm, for £7 extra. Bottomless brunches are served from 11.30am-4pm, with customers being recommended to book in advance.

Three Joes in proudly independent group of Neapolitan pizza restaurants, founded in 2017 by three friends.

People can find out more information and book a table on the Three Joes website.

Customers can enjoy a pizza and a side alongside free-flowing beer, wine and sparkling wine.
Three Joes pizza restaurant.
