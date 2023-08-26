Victorious 2023: Jamiroquai delights fans with 90 minute headline performance closing first day of Portsmouth festival
Iconic 1990s funk and acid jazz band Jamiroquai delighted fans with an electric performance on the festival’s main stage on Friday, August 25, closing the first day of the event.
Lead singer Jay Kay sang and danced for over 90 minutes on the Common Stage, to a cheering crowed who braved rain during the performance. Jamiroquai is best known for songs like Virtual Insanity, Little L and Cosmic Girl - as well as the frontman’s iconic headwear.
Here are seven pictures from Jamiroquai’s performance at Victorious Festival 2023: