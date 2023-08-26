Iconic 1990s funk and acid jazz band Jamiroquai delighted fans with an electric performance on the festival’s main stage on Friday, August 25, closing the first day of the event.

Lead singer Jay Kay sang and danced for over 90 minutes on the Common Stage, to a cheering crowed who braved rain during the performance. Jamiroquai is best known for songs like Virtual Insanity, Little L and Cosmic Girl - as well as the frontman’s iconic headwear.