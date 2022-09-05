Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marriotts furnishers started life in New Road, North End, in 1926 as a single workshop.

Over the years seven terraced houses between numbers 91 and 103 were added to the family business, which closed its doors at the end of January last year.

Now the site will be auctioned with a guide price of £800,000-plus.

Marriotts in New Road, which is being auctioned by Clive Emson Auctioneers

The freehold row of properties is being sold by Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has 162 lots listed across southern England in its September auction.

Mike Marchant, a senior auction appraiser with the firm, which has its regional office at Whiteley, said: ‘Marriotts built and sold furniture to generations of families in Portsmouth and closed down last year after 94 years of trading.

‘We have been instructed by the owners to auction this substantial freehold site and anticipate keen interest – there is a lot of bricks and mortar here for the guide price.

‘Originally seven terraced houses, this substantial freehold site was the home of the Marriotts furniture business from the mid-1920s onwards.

The shop and flat in Albert Road which is being auctioned

‘As the business expanded, more of the terraced houses were purchased to accommodate the growth of the business and the site now incorporates what would have been seven of the original Victorian homes.

‘The first-floor accommodation remains with a residential feel in places, whilst the ground floor has been modified and extended to the rear to create the retail and workshop space.

‘It is considered that the original terrace of houses could be reinstated or perhaps purchasers may have other thoughts as to the potential redevelopment of the site.’

Nine lock-up garages/stores, currently let at £10,080 per annum, with two vacant, are guided at £150,000-plus and sit on a 0.4-acre freehold site. They are located to the north of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, Portsmouth. Joint auctioneers: Chinneck Shaw and Clive Emson Auctioneers

Rob Marchant, the Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson Auctioneers, which is a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: ‘Residential garages/stores attract investors because of storage demand and steady income from lettings.’

A freehold shop and flat at 231 Albert Road, Southsea, is guided at £150,000-plus. It currently houses a barbers’ business.

Rob said: ‘The ground floor is at present occupied under the terms of a commercial lease by a gentlemen's barbers’ business, at £10,800 per annum.

‘The first-floor apartment has been sold under the terms of a long lease, with a current ground rent of £250 per annum.

‘In addition to the income from the commercial lease there is further income from an advertising sign to the side of the building, at £345 per quarter.’