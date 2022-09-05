Watch: Former Portsmouth furniture shop Marriotts to be auctioned off
A building that housed one of Portsmouth’s most famous – and long-standing – shops is to be auctioned off.
Marriotts furnishers started life in New Road, North End, in 1926 as a single workshop.
Over the years seven terraced houses between numbers 91 and 103 were added to the family business, which closed its doors at the end of January last year.
Now the site will be auctioned with a guide price of £800,000-plus.
The freehold row of properties is being sold by Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has 162 lots listed across southern England in its September auction.
Mike Marchant, a senior auction appraiser with the firm, which has its regional office at Whiteley, said: ‘Marriotts built and sold furniture to generations of families in Portsmouth and closed down last year after 94 years of trading.
‘We have been instructed by the owners to auction this substantial freehold site and anticipate keen interest – there is a lot of bricks and mortar here for the guide price.
‘Originally seven terraced houses, this substantial freehold site was the home of the Marriotts furniture business from the mid-1920s onwards.
‘As the business expanded, more of the terraced houses were purchased to accommodate the growth of the business and the site now incorporates what would have been seven of the original Victorian homes.
‘The first-floor accommodation remains with a residential feel in places, whilst the ground floor has been modified and extended to the rear to create the retail and workshop space.
‘It is considered that the original terrace of houses could be reinstated or perhaps purchasers may have other thoughts as to the potential redevelopment of the site.’
Patrick Marriott, who died in 2019 aged 91, was very well-known, having worked in the store until his 80s and devoted his life to the business.
Nine lock-up garages/stores, currently let at £10,080 per annum, with two vacant, are guided at £150,000-plus and sit on a 0.4-acre freehold site. They are north of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, Portsmouth.
Rob Marchant, the Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson Auctioneers, which is a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: ‘Residential garages/stores attract investors because of storage demand and steady income from lettings.’
A freehold shop and flat at 231 Albert Road, Southsea, is guided at £150,000-plus. It currently houses a barbers’ business.
Rob said: ‘The ground floor is at present occupied under the terms of a commercial lease by a gentlemen's barbers’ business, at £10,800 per annum.
‘The first-floor apartment has been sold under the terms of a long lease, with a current ground rent of £250 per annum.
‘In addition to the income from the commercial lease there is further income from an advertising sign to the side of the building, at £345 per quarter.’
The online auction by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson Auctioneers, ends on Wednesday, September 21; bidding opens 48 hours beforehand.