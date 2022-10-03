The new environment secretary has vowed that businesses will face punishments of up to £250m for damaging the environment.

Southern Water's Budds Farm sewage treatment works. Picture: Michael Scaddan (070820-0075)

Ranil Jayawardena warned water company chiefs that if they do not do more to prevent effluent flowing into open water, he will institute an up to 1,000-fold increase in civil fines.

He was set to tell the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today: ‘On my first day in office I met water company bosses to give them their report card. I’ll be polite: could do better.

‘I asked them to write to me with their plans to accelerate investment in infrastructure. They did and now they must deliver.

‘Privatisation has put in £170 billion of investment into our water infrastructure already, and the private sector will now put in another £56 billion more.

‘And, if they don’t deliver, I can confirm to you today that we will take forward plans to lift the Environment Agency’s maximum civil fine for each individual breach of the rules from up to just £250,000, to up to £250 million.’

The plan involves launching a formal consultation on lifting the current £250,000 cap for Environment Agency fines for companies that breach rules.

Water firms are being criticised for not investing money back into the UK’s outdated water infrastructure.