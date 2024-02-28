Fro iconic landmarks to beloved eateries, we were met with hundreds of responses from local people who shared why they feel Portsmouth stands out from other cities across the country. Here are 13 things that make Portsmouth special, according to readers of The News.
1. What makes Portsmouth special
Here is what makes our city special, according to our readers. Photo: -
2. Island City
Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and is completely surrounded by water.Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow Photo: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow.
3. Spinnaker Tower
Several people mentioned the impressive Spinnaker Tower, which has come to be known as one of Portsmouth's most recognisable landmarks. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult. Find out more at https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/love-is-in-the-air-3/. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Pompey
Portsmouth FC has a 125-year history with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. One person said: "Best Football fans on the South Coast." Photo: Levi Allen