What makes Portsmouth special - 13 unique things about the city according to our readers including Spinnaker Tower, HMS Victory and The Royal Navy

We recently asked our readers what makes Portsmouth such a special place to live – here is what you told us makes our city unique.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT

Fro iconic landmarks to beloved eateries, we were met with hundreds of responses from local people who shared why they feel Portsmouth stands out from other cities across the country. Here are 13 things that make Portsmouth special, according to readers of The News.

Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and is completely surrounded by water.Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow

2. Island City

Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and is completely surrounded by water.Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow

Several people mentioned the impressive Spinnaker Tower, which has come to be known as one of Portsmouth's most recognisable landmarks. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult. Find out more at https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/love-is-in-the-air-3/.

3. Spinnaker Tower

Several people mentioned the impressive Spinnaker Tower, which has come to be known as one of Portsmouth's most recognisable landmarks. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult. Find out more at https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/love-is-in-the-air-3/. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth FC has a 125-year history with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. One person said: "Best Football fans on the South Coast."

4. Pompey

Portsmouth FC has a 125-year history with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. One person said: "Best Football fans on the South Coast." Photo: Levi Allen

