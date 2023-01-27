The Portsmouth and South-East Hampshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has re-nominated the pub as an ACV before the original designation, granted in 2016, expires.

An ACV is a building or a piece of land that is used to further the social well-being or interests of the local community. If the owner of an ACV intends to sell, the nominating party would be given six months to bid on the open market.

CAMRA member Patrick Miller, who visits the pub ‘at least’ three times a week said: ‘There aren’t a great many pubs like this left.

Owner of The Wheatsheaf Mark Brooks and barmaid Colleen Parnell

‘The staff are fantastic, you get the sense that they’re part of the fabric of the building.’

‘It’s a place you go to feel connected. The world nowadays is so up in the air that you need a place where you can go and feel like you belong.

‘This is a proper local but you get people who come from all over the place – you get all different walks of life.

The Wheatsheaf in Titchfield

‘I believe in places like this, if you took a picture at the bar it would’ve been the same as it was 20 years ago – it’s timeless.’

David Blaikie, who was CAMRA chairman five years ago added: ‘It is a real community pub – you feel you’re in someone’s lounge or dining room.

‘It is a community pub, it is really special – there are times when I walk from Whiteley all the way here and walk all the way back.

‘It’s famous for good beer, the quality and the consistency. The owner has a commitment to and is interested in real ale.’

The independent free house offers a wide variety of real ales and cider, home-cooked food and a beer garden.

The family-friendly pub is currently hosting a beer and pie festival, which runs until SundayJAN29.