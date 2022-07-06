Mars are set to stop supplying Tesco following a row over prices.

As reported by the BBC, the UK's biggest supermarket said it would not pass on ‘unjustifiable price increases’ from suppliers its to customers.

Mars is removing its pet food brands from Tesco. Picture: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images.

As a result, Whiskas will not be stocked in Tesco.

According to the Daily Mail, this also affects products from Dreamies, Pedigree and Sheba.

A Tesco spokesperson added that the business hopes the issues will be resolved soon.

Mars provided no comment.

The cost of living crisis is putting a strain on shoppers, with many changing their habits to keep costs down.

Supermarkets are trying to reduce the financial burden places on their customers.

This comes after Heinz paused the supply of its products to Tesco in a similar cost dispute.

Tesco’s website shows that products including Beanz 4x415g, Sticky Barbecue Sauce 500g, Salad Cream 605g, Baked Beans & Pork Sausages 200g, Beanz No Added Sugar 4x415g Snap Pots 4x200g, Beanz No Added Sugar 200g and Chicken Noodle Soup 400g are unavailable.

Regarding the dispute with Heinz, a Tesco spokesperson said: ‘We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

‘With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

‘We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.’

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said: ‘We are working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

‘In today’s challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising – many consumers are working within tight budgets. We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality.