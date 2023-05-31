Whiteley Shopping Centre: Major clothing chain Quiz opens store specialising in 'fashion-conscious women's wear'
Fashion fans in Hampshire can visit a new clothing store which has opened in a retail destination.
A new branch of clothing chain Quiz has opened in Whiteley Shopping Centre. The brand, which has more than 250 stores internationally, aims to provide ‘fashion conscious women’s wear’ including an array of dresses and other summer clothing.
The retailer already operates shops in Southampton and Basingstoke.
The Whiteley branch will open from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday and between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sundays.