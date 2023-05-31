News you can trust since 1877
Whiteley Shopping Centre: Major clothing chain Quiz opens store specialising in 'fashion-conscious women's wear'

Fashion fans in Hampshire can visit a new clothing store which has opened in a retail destination.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:30 BST

A new branch of clothing chain Quiz has opened in Whiteley Shopping Centre. The brand, which has more than 250 stores internationally, aims to provide ‘fashion conscious women’s wear’ including an array of dresses and other summer clothing.

The retailer already operates shops in Southampton and Basingstoke.

Whiteley Shopping Centre. Photos by Alex ShuteWhiteley Shopping Centre. Photos by Alex Shute
The Whiteley branch will open from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday and between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sundays.

The store has opened inside Whiteley Shopping Centre.The store has opened inside Whiteley Shopping Centre.
