Wines By The Sea, in Albert Road, officially launched on Sunday as suppliers, guests, family and friends gathered to support entrepreneur Lucy Reynolds, 34, on her new venture.

Around 60 people met at the venue and were escorted for a guided tour of the wine shop.

Lucy Reynolds, owner of Wines By The Sea, based in Albert Road. Pic Andrew Jackson

Wines By The Sea has an array of wines from around the world which have been carefully researched and selected by Lucy herself in a bid to find quality wine at reasonable prices.

Lucy, who has a background in retail and marketing, said: ‘This was such an exciting time for me to be able to showcase my new venture to those who have helped me bring my dream to fruition.

‘Those who advised and guided me through the process and encouraged me to set up my own crowdfunder, which helped with some of the set-up costs for the business along with my own savings to invest.

‘I feel so lucky to have so many friends and family to support me. I couldn’t have achieved this on my own and appreciate all their help.

She added: ‘We also stock local craft beers at the shop, including Powder Monkey and Fallen Acorn from Gosport and Staggeringly Good based in Portsmouth.

‘We also have the very popular local Portsmouth distillery, Fort Gins, plus Southsea Spirit which is distilled in Clanfield. Shopping local is a very important part of living here in Southsea.’

The event was a great success as people sampled the wines, beers and branded cupcakes baked by local baker Auntie Cara’s Cakes.

Kevin and Kim Collins from Fareham attended the event and said: ‘Lucy has an extensive knowledge about the wines she stocks and clearly has a passion for her business. We wish her every success with her new venture and will be shopping for our wines with her in the future.’

