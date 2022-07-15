Cosham-based Royal Wares has seen impressive growth since web designer Alexander De Sousa launched it in September 2021.

The 32-year-old took the leap from the comfort of employed full-time work and handed his notice in, hiring his first member of staff and moving into an office in Lakeside North Harbour at the same time.

After picking up his first client just a few days into working in the business, the company went from strength to strength.

Alexander De Sousa.

Alexander has now hired three employees and one freelancer, and planned to have a total of 10 employees by the end of the year.

Royal Wares offers services across web design and digital marketing, such as website development, software building and search-engine-optimisation.

Alexander believes the success so far is down to his attitude when starting the business and said: ‘In life, I tend to always throw myself in at the deep end and figure it out along the way, which is exactly what I’ve done with the business.

‘That attitude has helped me massively and has helped me overcome the typical hurdles of starting a business from scratch.

‘I’ve built my team on trust and respect and making sure everyone is treated as an equal. ‘We encourage flexible working – they can work from halfway across the world if they want to.