Costa Coffee opens at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Gosport – and coffee lovers can get their fix without leaving their cars
COFFEE lovers can enjoy a cup of their favourite brew as a new drive-through store has opened in Gosport.
Costa Coffee opened last week at the new £9m Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, in Heritage Way.
The store, which has employed 15 staff, has already proved popular.
Store manager Gavin Luczkowski, from Gosport, said: ‘It is working really well, people love the drive-through and the comments I have been getting are outstanding. It’s going really well. It has been really busy.’
A grand opening event is being planned for the store in March, once the retail park is completely open.
Costa’s opening follows McDonalds and Home Bargains. M&S Food is due to open tomorrow, and Lidl on February 14, Iceland Food Warehouse will open on February 19.