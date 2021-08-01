Costa Coffee opens at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Gosport – and coffee lovers can get their fix without leaving their cars

Left to right, Sarah Burst, Jensen Brown, store manager Gavin Luczkowski, Dan Marsh and Amie Hoyle. Picture: Sarah Standing (050219-8482)

Costa Coffee opened last week at the new £9m Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, in Heritage Way.

The store, which has employed 15 staff, has already proved popular.

Store manager Gavin Luczkowski, from Gosport, said: ‘It is working really well, people love the drive-through and the comments I have been getting are outstanding. It’s going really well. It has been really busy.’

A grand opening event is being planned for the store in March, once the retail park is completely open.