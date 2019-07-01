Country pub shows its support for landscape with guest donations

A new partnership has been launched between the South Downs National Park Trust and The Village Inn, a pub and boutique hotel.

With the aim of helping to protect the South Downs National Park for future generations, the Village Inn in Buriton, near Clanfield, has become an official Visitor Giving Partner of the trust.

The partnership means guests have the option of donating on top of the cost of their stay to help protect the extraordinary landscape.

All donations will go to the trust, which is working with national and community-based organisations for the benefit of the National Park and the people for whom it was created. Among the initiatives the trust is helping to fund are new community cycling and walking routes, including for those with limited mobility and young families, and the protection of endangered species such as the White Letter Hairstreak Butterfly.

The Village Inn is popular with visitors to the South Downs, offering luxury boutique accommodation, locally-sourced food and experiences such as wine tasting at Hambledon Vineyard.

Owner Chris Cooper said: ‘We are very proud to provide a great standard of accommodation, food and service to people visiting the uniquely beautiful South Downs National Park – a very special place!

‘We believe it is vital, as responsible citizens, that we give something back and that’s why we’re delighted to support Visitor Giving.

‘The scheme mirrors our values of ensuring our surroundings and environment are sustainably maintained and preserved for the benefit and enjoyment of today’s and future visitors to the area.’

Sandra Grant, who oversees the Visitor Giving Scheme for the South Downs National Park Trust, added: ‘We’re delighted to welcome The Village Inn and are looking forward to working closely with them to help protect and enhance our National Park.’

The Village Inn is also the first venue in the scheme to introduce a donation option for food, with customers invited to make a 50p donation on the cost of the most popular dish on the menu, the large fillet of cod and double-cooked chips.

Any business interested in signing up to the scheme should e-mail Sandra.Grant@southdownstrust.org.uk or call 01730 819223.