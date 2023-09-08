County council’s connect4communities scheme’s £264,000 boost for disadvataged households

Debbie Darke, from Waterlooville food bank, in 2019. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Almost 50 projects have been funded through the connect4communities programme to ensure no-one is left without food, fuel and warmth this autumn and winter.

The programme is coordinated by the county council, working with district councils and voluntary and charity groups to coordinate a range of measures that support families and individuals facing hardship.

Funding is provided to local authorities by the Department for Work and Pensions from its Household Support Fund and is targeted at a wide range of low-income households in need, including families with children of all ages, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers and disabled people.

Councillor Edward Heron, HCC’s Executive Lead Member for Children’s Services, said: “Many families across Hampshire continue to struggle with the cost of living and with autumn and winter just around the corner, these grants can be used in a timely way by a wide range of local organisations, dedicated to making a real difference on the ground.”

Among the groups to have received funding so far are JG Tennis, who cover the Fareham and Gosport areas. They banked £3,750 to provide food and activities for up to 125 places for free school meal eligible children at an activity programme during October half term.

The Jacobs Well Care Centre, Gosport, received £1,500 to provide food for their foodbank and free weekly packed lunches in the summer holidays for up to 30 families referred via the Gosport Food partnership.

Elsewhere, Waterlooville Foodbank received £6,000 to provide food and essential items to residents unable to afford to feed themselves and their families

They will also use the funding to incorporate dinners that they cook for the local community, provided on a ‘pay what you can afford’ basis, supporting 450 households overall.

A further opportunity for organisations to apply for funding through this scheme is now open, closing on Friday October. 6

Inviting local organisations to pitch their ideas, Cllr Heron added: “The great news is that we have further vital funding available for local voluntary and community organisations. This means more ways to help those in need.”

This year, the county council has allocated £1.3million for community grants, to help organisations develop initiatives tailored to local needs.