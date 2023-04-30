News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
46 minutes ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
56 minutes ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
19 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
19 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
23 hours ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

‘Crazy year' at Rafferty Recruitment’s Rebel HQ in Waterlooville

Rafferty Resourcing, a recruitment consultancy based in Waterlooville, are certainly getting noticed due to their bold and vibrant branding.

By Simon Carter
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Lauren and EllieLauren and Ellie
Lauren and Ellie

Their pink offices - dubbed Rebel HQ - on the Brambles Business Park are adorned with neon lights, graffiti walls and pink merchandise.

While keeping a relatively low profile for the past eight years, Rafferty has earned a remarkable seven industry awards for providing the best client and candidate experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recently, Rafferty has expanded its recruitment projects and is now working across the UK, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Additionally, the company has hired two new recruitment consultants - Ellie Lofting and Lauren Simpson - and moved into larger offices in Hussar Court.

Most Popular

MD Jodie Rafferty explained: ‘It's been a crazy year with the market shifting, leading to a huge demand for our services.

Our clientele range from startups to established businesses, with our core focus being Head Office and Audio Visual Recruitment. To accommodate our clients' requests, we've diversified our service offerings to include Technical and Engineering recruitment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I'm thrilled to welcome Ellie and Lauren to the team and am excited to keep expanding our team throughout the year.’

Rafferty’s PR statement says the company has ‘been disrupting the world of recruitment since 2015. Beyond traditional goals and outcomes, our three pillars of success come down to a splash of colour, a drizzle of vibrancy, and an overspill of honesty.

‘Our team specialises in identifying talent for head office roles and the audio-visual industry, connecting prime candidates to their perfect employer.’

Related topics:Waterlooville