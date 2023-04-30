Lauren and Ellie

Their pink offices - dubbed Rebel HQ - on the Brambles Business Park are adorned with neon lights, graffiti walls and pink merchandise.

While keeping a relatively low profile for the past eight years, Rafferty has earned a remarkable seven industry awards for providing the best client and candidate experience.

Recently, Rafferty has expanded its recruitment projects and is now working across the UK, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Additionally, the company has hired two new recruitment consultants - Ellie Lofting and Lauren Simpson - and moved into larger offices in Hussar Court.

MD Jodie Rafferty explained: ‘It's been a crazy year with the market shifting, leading to a huge demand for our services.

Our clientele range from startups to established businesses, with our core focus being Head Office and Audio Visual Recruitment. To accommodate our clients' requests, we've diversified our service offerings to include Technical and Engineering recruitment.

‘I'm thrilled to welcome Ellie and Lauren to the team and am excited to keep expanding our team throughout the year.’

Rafferty’s PR statement says the company has ‘been disrupting the world of recruitment since 2015. Beyond traditional goals and outcomes, our three pillars of success come down to a splash of colour, a drizzle of vibrancy, and an overspill of honesty.