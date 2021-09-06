Media business Portsmouth Media Group is a creative hub for talented people, including music artists, models and other creatives.

It is headed by 23-year-old Farooq Alli – also known as Falliey – and 22-year-old Nimi Atejioye, who are both former University of Portsmouth students.

They hosted a red carpet event on Friday, September 3, which marked the launch of a new mixtape – Virgo Traits – made up of 12 tracks by 12 artists from across the city, all produced by PO1 Records – Portsmouth Media Group’s sister company.

The record label is the first urban label to come out of the city and houses artists from a range of genres, including R’n’B, dancehall and rap.

The event at The Vaults in Albert Road, showcased Portsmouth talent, with live performances from local artists including Nnaomi, Madison, Hushed Clout and Falliey, as well as a comedy performance from comedian Marcus Tisson and a DJ set from DJ Simon Says.

It also premiered the music video for one of the tracks, Censored, which was filmed in The Astoria in Guildhall Walk – the first music video to ever have been shot in the nightclub.

The video was filmed and produced entirely by young creatives in the city, including photography and videography company, Poow Media and will be featured on global music platform, Link Up TV.

Falliey said: ‘It’s a really exciting thing for the urban music scene. This mixtape is a major project which has brought together so many talented people from across Portsmouth and shown how much talent there really is. It’s one of the biggest things to come out of the city for the urban music scene.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing not only where the company itself goes, but where we can take the artists. They have big potential, and we can see bright futures for them all.’