Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue attended blaze at Southampton pub
A Hampshire pub has suffered damage following a blaze that was attended by firefighters.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge and Hightown were alerted shortly after 3am to an incident at a pub in Town Quay, Southampton.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames issuing from the building.
The firefighters wore breathing apparatus sets before extinguishing the blaze using hose reel jets and it is believed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.
HIWFRS cleared smoke from the premises using ventilation fans before the incident was handed back to the landlord.