Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge and Hightown were alerted shortly after 3am to an incident at a pub in Town Quay, Southampton.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames issuing from the building.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus sets before extinguishing the blaze using hose reel jets and it is believed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.

