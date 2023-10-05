News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue attended blaze at Southampton pub

A Hampshire pub has suffered damage following a blaze that was attended by firefighters.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge and Hightown were alerted shortly after 3am to an incident at a pub in Town Quay, Southampton.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames issuing from the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus sets before extinguishing the blaze using hose reel jets and it is believed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.

An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of a Southampton pub fire.An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of a Southampton pub fire.
An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of a Southampton pub fire.
Most Popular

HIWFRS cleared smoke from the premises using ventilation fans before the incident was handed back to the landlord.

Crews left the scene and returned to station at around half four following the stop message.

Related topics:SouthamptonHightownRedbridge