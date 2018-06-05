Curry house gains recognition from MPs for its dishes

Have your say

A SOUTHSEA restaurant has received a prestigious award from a city MP.

The team at Haldi, in Albert Road, were shocked to get a visit from Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South.

Mr Morgan popped by to present the restaurant with the accolade – a ‘highly commended’ recognition in the Tiffin Cup 2018.

The award was presented as part of the Festival of Curry at the House of Commons.

Haldi, a Bangladeshi and Indian restaurant, is a multi-award winning venue. Its chef has over 27 years of experience in the industry.

It credits its personal touch for making the food a ‘gourmet delight’.

The name Haldi was chosen as it is the Bangladeshi word for Turmeric, a spice which gives curry its bright yellow colour.

The spice has been used for thousands of years as both a way of adding flavour and also as a medicinal herb. Turmeric has a number of health benefits.

The Tiffin Cup award is handed out each year by the Tiffin Club of MPs. The award has been running since 2006.

The aim of the accolade is to recognise and applaud the quality of South East Asian food throughout the UK, while also raising much-needed money for charitable causes.

This year the competition ran in aid of the charity ‘World Vision’.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I was pleased Haldi, in the heart of my constituency, took part in this year’s Tiffin Cup competition and I am absolutely delighted they have won a highly commended award.

‘Our city has a rich array of excellent restaurants and this prestigious recognition is very well deserved.

‘It was a pleasure to visit the restaurant and present the team with their certificate and celebrate their fantastic achievement. Haldi is a must visit on Albert Road.’