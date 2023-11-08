A customer was shocked to find tinned goods infested by maggots at a Havant supermarket.

The woman, who was shopping at the Aldi at Central Retail Park on Tuesday, November 7 described maggots which had ‘eaten through food’ and warned people against feeding their children the product (pictured) if they had already purchased the item.

Numerous ‘maggots’ were visible on the base of a rotting spaghetti hoops tin in a video posted by the shopper to Facebook. The tins affected have since been cleared, an Aldi spokesperson has confirmed.

The Essentials Spaghetti Hoops tins showed wet and damaged bases with the creatures crawling on the outside of the product.

Maggots were spotted in the tin at the Aldi store

The customer said in her post: “Warning. Just in case anyone eats this and feeds this to their children, this was in Havant Aldi today. Maggots have eaten through the food in the tins.

She added: “I did try and tell staff but couldn’t find anyone around.”

One customer commented on the Facebook post, “Omg I did my shopping there today”, while another said: “I buy my tinned tomatoes from there. I would contact environmental health, that’s disgusting”.

One man concluded: “It got damaged in transport and then attracted flies.”

The author replied to another user, adding the incident she witnessed in the store had ‘put her off’ buying any tins in the future.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “This isolated issue is a result of damage to the product packaging which was resolved by the in-store team as soon as they were made aware of it. We apologise for any inconvenience.”