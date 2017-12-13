Customers raise £2,400 for community

Have your say

A Portchester Co-Op has seen its customers raise over £2,000 for local causes.

In the last six months, customers who use the Co-Op membership scheme have managed to raise £2,400.

The 3rd Portchester Scout Group is just one of the chosen beneficiaries.

The group was delighted to receive a donation which will help them to replace their ‘ancient’ 25-year-old mess tent and marquees.

The Portchester Community Association will also benefit, using their donation to support training for local families.

The money gifted will help to improve people’s knowledge of nutrition, budgeting, meal-planning, cooking and eating.