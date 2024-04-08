Dandara acquires land for development of 70 seaside homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dandara has secured a sprawling 3.65-hectare greenfield site along the picturesque coastline which will bring 49 private and 21 affordable homes to the area, just six miles from Chichester. Located a short distance from West Wittering beach, the development will include a variety of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2024, with the launch of the development set for Winter this year.

This latest project highlights Dandara’s commitment to acquiring significant sites, supporting its goal of delivering 50 to 600 new homes across the Southern region as part of its land acquisition programme.

Paul Ebbs, Regional Director at Dandara Southern, commented: “Working collaboratively with all landowners, local councils, stakeholders, and the community, we aim to deliver exceptional developments that exceed the expectations of local people. Wittering Place will be a great addition to our homes across the Southern region and we are proud to add it to our growing portfolio.

West Wittering Site Plan

“With the many advantages of coastal living, we expect substantial interest from first time buyers and families looking to enjoy the scenic surroundings whilst staying connected to larger towns and cities.”

Nestled between seaside and countryside landscapes, buyers will be able to explore the National Trust East Head, which is only three miles from the development and is one of the fastest moving sand and shingle spits in the UK. For enthusiasts of historic beauty, the iconic Chichester Cathedral is just over 7 miles away, providing a glimpse into the region's heritage. For those looking for a family day out, West Wittering beach presents an ideal setting for exploring.

West Wittering village centre is a short distance away and offers plenty of amenities including a pharmacy, post office and Tesco Express. For further shopping, Chichester city centre is easily accessible within a 30 minute car ride.

Ideal for families, there are well regarded primary schools nearby including West Wittering Parochial Church of England Primary School, and for older students Chichester High School is an 18 minute drive from the development.