Data agreement puts people in the hot seat

A NEW international partnership to implement user consent management into usage-based vehicle insurance has been agreed.

Based in the innovation space in Portsmouth, KnowNow said modern cars create a lot of data but drivers get no choice about it.

The company has signed a deal with German company, Adaptant, to include its software in their data solution for advanced cars.

The software allows drivers to keep control over their data while the vehicle sends data to insurance firms.

The usage-based insurance will enable insurers to accurately reflect the risk in insuring a driver.

Managing director David Patterson said: ‘This international partnership enables two key technologies to combine to return power to the individual whilst controlling insurance costs for the majority of drivers.’

Adaptant CEO Paul Mundt said: ‘Privacy and data protection concerns have been a long-standing barrier to widespread adoption in the European market. This partnership is a first step in addressing these concerns while also helping companies adapt to GDPR.’