Demand for contract IT sees rise in vacancies

DEMAND for contract IT professionals in the south east rose by 14 per cent year-on-year, according to new research.

The data, from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies and compiled by recruitment software company Innovantage, also revealed an increase in overall contract vacancies, which rose by two per cent.

Rina Durban, regional director at APSCo, said: ‘The south east’s employment market is going from strength to strength with the science and technology sector seeing rapid growth.

‘There’s no doubt the region is performing exceptionally well and, as we progress through the second half of the year, the future looks positive for employers and jobseekers alike.’