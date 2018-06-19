Dental laboratory goes LEAN

Have your say

LEAN business specialists have helped a dental laboratory to identify £30,000 of savings per year.

UK Dentech, in Fareham, will be relocating to a new facility after undertaking training from LEAN business specialists, Fedden USP, in conjunction with MIT Skills.

UK Dentech used the training to design the layout of the new laboratory.

Using workplace organisation techniques, they have now streamlined their processes to be more efficient.

UK Dentech’s works director Steve McDonagh said: ‘I was delighted with the support we received from Fedden USP and the delegates from UK Dentech were very keen to learn and responded very well – it has made a real difference to our business.

‘Any manufacturer that does not embrace LEAN working techniques is missing out on real opportunities to enhance productivity.’