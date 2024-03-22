Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Design House in Southsea has been part of the city's community for the past few years, offering up a range of household goods - but the store, located in Marmion Road, has now closed down.

In a Facebook post on Design House's page, it said: "Design House will be closing its Southsea shop. After 10 years of successful trading & meeting so many lovely customers Keith & Peter have decided to focus on their Winchester business.

"A closing day sale will start tomorrow 16/03. A big thank you to all our loyal customers and we look forward to looking after you from our Winchester.showroom."