Design House in Southsea has closed its doors after wanting to focus on its Winchester sister store

A popular furniture and interior store has closed its doors due to the owners wanting to spend more time focusing on the sister store.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2024
Design House in Southsea has been part of the city's community for the past few years, offering up a range of household goods - but the store, located in Marmion Road, has now closed down.

In a Facebook post on Design House's page, it said: "Design House will be closing its Southsea shop. After 10 years of successful trading & meeting so many lovely customers Keith & Peter have decided to focus on their Winchester business.

Design House, Southsea, has closed its doors in a bid to spend more time focusing on its sister store in Winchester.
"A closing day sale will start tomorrow 16/03. A big thank you to all our loyal customers and we look forward to looking after you from our Winchester.showroom."

The shop sells a range of goods from sofas to tables to decor, and it has been a popular shop since it opened, leaving locals saddened by the news of its closure.

For more information about the Winchester store, click here.

