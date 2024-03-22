Design House in Southsea has closed its doors after wanting to focus on its Winchester sister store
Design House in Southsea has been part of the city's community for the past few years, offering up a range of household goods - but the store, located in Marmion Road, has now closed down.
In a Facebook post on Design House's page, it said: "Design House will be closing its Southsea shop. After 10 years of successful trading & meeting so many lovely customers Keith & Peter have decided to focus on their Winchester business.
"A closing day sale will start tomorrow 16/03. A big thank you to all our loyal customers and we look forward to looking after you from our Winchester.showroom."
The shop sells a range of goods from sofas to tables to decor, and it has been a popular shop since it opened, leaving locals saddened by the news of its closure.
