Diwali celebrations set to light up the National Museum of the Royal Navy

At the National Museum of the Royal Navy, cross-service Diwali celebrations are set to bring colour and light to a grey November day.

Flashback - Chat Over Chai members at the Historic Dockyard, July 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Members of the public can discover the shared maritime heritage of Indian and Hindu communities with the Royal Navy at a special event on Thursday, November 16.

A collaboration between the Royal Navy Race Diversity Network, the Defence Hindu Network, Chat Over Chai, Believe in me CIC and the National Museum of the Royal Navy, it offers visitors the chance to take part in exciting Diwali activities, from traditional arts to intriguing history.

This celebration of Diwali brings in personnel from across the armed forces and civil service.

Chat Over Chai is a local community group helping to run the event.

Describing the importance of Diwali, COC committee member Mala said: “Celebrated over five days, Diwali is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar.

"It is celebrated by millions of Hindus around the world, and is known as “the Festival of Lights”, the name derived from the Sanskrit term Deepavali, meaning ‘Row of Lights’.”

The Festival generally symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness”, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also commemorates the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after his 14-year long exile, and also marks the start of the Hindu New Year.

During Diwali, people will dress up in their best outfits, Illuminate the exterior and interior of their houses with Diyas and Rangoli patterns, perform religious ceremonies to Goddess Lakshmi and partake in family feasts, where Mithai (Indian sweets) and gifts are shared and exchanged.

Exploring the National Museum of the Royal Navy galleries, visitors will see stalls and demonstrations around the historic site. Next to HMS Warrior, weather permitting, there will be Hindu Rangoli, using coloured chalk to create beautiful patterns on the Warrior jetty, alongside other craft activities.

Children with special educational needs can also take advantage of a Diwali-themed SEND sensory area with lights and colours in the Play deck in the Victory Gallery.

Visitors can learn about the links between Indian and Hindu communities and the Royal Navy with presentations, genuine artefacts, and talks from experts.

Dr Kiran Sahota, from Believe in Me CIC, a community interest company empowering young people through education, especially South Asian history, will help visitors discover the contributions of Indian women and their military service during the Second World War.

All of the day’s activities are free, appropriate for all ages, and taking place between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

A special evening event will also be taking place onboard HMS Warrior. Hosted by the Royal Navy, this event will celebrate Diwali with community leaders and defence personnel of all faiths.