Dootrix announces strategic partnership with Confused.com

Leveraging Dootrix’s digital and data technology capabilities, together with Confused.com’s deep insurance sector expertise, the two firms will collaborate to look at new features and new ways to help mobile users improve everyday insurance switching across the price comparison site’s insurance channel.

Dootrix, which works with companies and institutions such as Heathrow, Gridserve, Britain’s blue light services and universities, will be making use of Microsoft’s latest cross-platform development framework, MAUI, tobuild a consumer data platform designed to power engagement and interaction with end customers via the mobile app. It will offer users the entire portfolio of insurance products on a single dashboard.

Confused.com and Dootrix will also produce a roadmap of new features to be rolled out and trialled, using different techniques and ways of interacting to provide critical feedback to define a more personalised experience for users. This will allow for better control and more experimentation over the full lifecycle of Confused.com’s features.

Rob Borley, Dootrix CEO

Dootrix CEO, Rob Borley, said: “We are delighted to be working with Confused.com to help build its mobile capabilities. This partnership offers significant opportunities to boost Confused.com’s user experience, increase development efficiency, future-proof the mobile app and grow its ecosystem.”

Katie Hearn-Cross, Senior Product Manager at Confused.com, said: “We know how important it is for us to stay on top of new and emerging technologies. And the Confused.com app is the perfect way for us to reach a more diverse audience through a different channel. Renewing our partnership with Dootrix allows us to keep our technology evolving whilst continuing to improve experiences for our customers.”

Dootrix brings to the partnership a deep understanding of the latest mobile technology and will be working with Confused.com as it transitions from Microsoft Xamarin to Microsoft’s latest framework for building modern, multi-platform, natively compiled iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows apps, .NET MAUI.

Tim Cravenskyj, Dootrix Account Director who oversees the partnership with Confused.com, said: “In today's rapidly evolving mobile app development landscape, staying ahead of the competition requires businesses to adopt the latest technologies and frameworks.”

Tim warned that Xamarin's lifetime is coming to an end, with the products support planning to end on May 1st this year.