Sadness has been expressed after the Hayling Island bar and grill Drift announced its closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eatery at Sparkes Marina, Wittering Road, announced closure on Wednesday (November 29) after facing financial hardship in the winter season. A hike in high rent prices during the winter coupled with high energy costs has meant the venue was forced to close its doors for good.

Founded in 2017, the venue was a sister bar of the thriving Drift, Southsea which opened in 2003. Former sous chef at Drift in Hayling, Benjamin Stanistreet, said the bar closed due to a ‘lack of customers in the winter times, high rent and high energy bills’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drift in Hayling Island has shut for the final time. Picture: Tripadvisor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, 33, told The News: “It’s sad. I loved working there but business is business.” He added: “I don’t think it’s the cost of living, it’s not enough customers in winter times.”

Loyal customers of the restaurant, known for its cocktails, pizza, tapas-style boards, seafood and brunches, have expressed their sadness at the news on social media. One commenter said: “This is a shame because it was a lovely venue.” Another added: “I’m so sorry. Every time I went it was a busy, thriving entity. Terribly sad.” While one person said: “What a shame. I only moved to Hayling Island this summer and thought The Drift was a great place in a lovely location.”