Dune London to open store at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth next month

A POPULAR footwear brand is set to open a new store at Gunwharf Quays, it has been announced.

Dune London is set to become the latest arrival at the Portsmouth based outlet shopping centre.

Dune London is coming to Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The shoe and accessory brand will be located in Central Square, opening its doors for the first time on Friday, August 9, and promises to offer Gunwharf Quays customers a taste of affordable luxury.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at the outlet centre said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Dune London to the centre. The store will be the first in Portsmouth, complementing our mix of big-name brand outlets and offering our guests the very best mix of fashion, beauty, gifting and homeware.

‘We are always looking to keep the mix of brands fresh, listening to what our customers want. Watch this space for more exciting openings set to be announced very soon.’