Duo excited to make their mark with new Indian restaurant idea

THE new owners of an Indian restaurant have vowed to make their mark with a new concept.

Vinay Sukhdeve and Agilan Chandren have leased the old site of Cafe Tusk in Fareham, after the previous tenants went into liquidation and earlier this year received a low food hygiene rating.

Vinay said: ‘We are really excited to open our restaurant and health and hygiene is a big priority for us.’

Both have been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years and are planning to open their new place, Tiffins and Thalis, next Monday with a tapas-style concept.

The 49-year-old added: ‘We hope to open next Monday even though there is a lot to do we think that we will probably open then.’

Vinay will take on the role of head chef in the kitchen as well as owner at the new restaurant which is situated in West Street, Fareham, near to the shopping centre.

Vinay said: ‘We have interviewed for a manager and other staff and we have lots of young people aged 16 and 17 wanting jobs.

‘For us we want to take them on and train them up with us.’

Both men have worked in boutique-style Indian restaurants in London.

Agilan, 45, said: ‘We wanted to venture out on our own for a few years and we looked at places in London initially but the market is saturated with curry houses and Indian restaurants that are all the same and we wanted to do something different.

‘When we found this place in Fareham, we thought it would be a great opportunity for our vision.’

The pair hope to style their menu on more traditional Indian dishes with a tapas concept and making sauces from scratch.

Agilan said: ‘We want to make food the way we would make it at home and not dishes you would see in a normal Indian restaurant.

‘People would order three or four smaller chicken dishes and then a few lamb and then sides like lentils and potatoes served with fresh chapatti.

‘We want to use fresh vegetables and meat and ensure a balanced meal all made by us on site.’

There are currently no plans to redecorate the main restaurant before re-opening.

Agilan said: ‘We will redo the kitchen because we have our own equipment for our dishes but the main eating area is very nice and the previous owners did a good job.

‘At some point we will take out the buffet serving station but right now we will not be changing anything.’

Vinay added: ‘We hope it will be a great success.’