Easter Bank Holiday: Chocolate workshop at Spinnaker Tower goes down a treat with families

A chocolate workshop at Portsmouth’s famous landmark has been going down a treat this bank holiday weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Mar 2024, 12:49 BST

Families have been enjoying the bank holiday weekend with a chocolate workshop that has been running at the Spinnaker Tower from Friday March 29 to Monday April 1. Children can meet and greet with the Easter bunny, take part in an egg-cellent Easter trail and craft their very own chocolate lollipop. Visitors start their Easter adventure in the chocolate workshop, handcrafting their own milk chocolate lollipop, personalising it exactly as they want it with a mix of piping, painting and decorating. The workshop, so far, has been a huge hit with youngsters especially because a free hot chocolate has also been on offer at the Spinnaker Kitchen & Bar.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re celebrating all things chocolate this Easter break, after all, you can’t have Easter without chocolate.

“As well as taking home a delicious treat, we hope children and their families enjoy the spectacular 23-mile views at the top of the tower and make memories to last a lifetime.”

Pictured is: The Burn family with the Easter Bunny. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-17)

Pictured is: Nancy, Zak, and Slyly Burn wither decorated lollipops.Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-19)

Pictured is: Some of the children who attended the chocolate workshop are joined by the Easter BunnyPicture: Keith Woodland (300321-14)

Pictured is: Zeb with Ellie Guegan Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-9)

