Families have been enjoying the bank holiday weekend with a chocolate workshop that has been running at the Spinnaker Tower from Friday March 29 to Monday April 1. Children can meet and greet with the Easter bunny, take part in an egg-cellent Easter trail and craft their very own chocolate lollipop. Visitors start their Easter adventure in the chocolate workshop, handcrafting their own milk chocolate lollipop, personalising it exactly as they want it with a mix of piping, painting and decorating. The workshop, so far, has been a huge hit with youngsters especially because a free hot chocolate has also been on offer at the Spinnaker Kitchen & Bar.