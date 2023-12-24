Easter has already arrived at Sainsbury's Local in Guildhall Walk Portsmouth ahead of Christmas
There is one thing being organised – but the Sainsbury’s Local store in the centre of the city has already got Easter treats on display.
There are 98 days, including today, until Easter Sunday – but that has not prevented Sainsbury’s from getting ahead of the game. The local store, located in Guildhall Walk has already started displaying its Easter range. From Creme Eggs to mini Easter eggs and chocolate bars, there is a range of sweet treats on offer in the city’s store – but the Easter range has come out before Christmas Day which could be controversial.