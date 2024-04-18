Eddisons expands South Coast operation with hat trick of new appointments
Based out of the Fareham office and operating across the South Coast, the three new appointments bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Dan Preddy joins the building and project consultancy department as a senior building surveyor, while Natalie Kyle joins the valuation team as a senior surveyor. Pauline Wilson has joined the successful property management department as property manager.
Prior to joining Eddisons, Dan Preddy spent five years at Southampton architecture and planning firm Simpson Hilder Associates where he started out as a graduate building surveyor. Natalie joins the firm with seven years’ commercial property industry experience in the region having worked at both JLL and Goadsby in Southampton, while Pauline has over twenty-five years of property experience, with four in property management.
Hampshire-based Eddisons director Chris Daniells said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Dan, Natalie and Pauline on board and all three join us with an expert knowledge of the South Coast market.
“As in the rest of the UK, Eddisons is leading the way in the breadth and quality of services we offer, ranging from agency and architecture to project and property management, as well as valuation, building surveying and residential surveys reports.
“Demand is driving the firm’s growth and we’re committed to investing in talented colleagues who embody our insistence on excellence, attention to detail and going the extra mile for clients, adding real value to the team.”
Previously known as Daniells Harrison Chartered Surveyors, the independent firm was acquired by fast-growing property group Eddisons in 2022. It employs a team of 27 people across its three South Coast offices.
Following a series of recent acquisitions, including that of SDL Property Auctions in December, Eddisons now employs around 500 people, including a 100-strong valuation team, across a network of more than 30 UK offices.