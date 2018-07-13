Eevnts celebrating food and drink get underway 

Have your say

A FOOD festival is in full swing as events take place across the county this month to celebrate the food and drink industry in Hampshire.

The Hampshire Food Festival, run by Hampshire Fare, has already been buzzing with events, including a special bee event at The Good Life farm shop and café in Headborne Worthy, Winchester.

It featured talks from Becky Chadd of Beckys Beezzzs, beekeepers and honey producers in Amport, and Mike Wagstaff of Chalice Mead, who produces honey-based mead from his Petersfield base.

The evening finished with honey and mead tastings.

Tracy Nash, of Hampshire Fare, said: ‘Every July the Hampshire Food Festival offers plenty of new events and experiences.

‘The event brought together such a diverse audience, in terms of both ages and interests, who were really engaged with the topic.’

Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle will be holding a barbecue tomorrow as part of the festivities. The Thomas Lord in West Meon will also be hosting a play. For more events go to hampshirefare.co.uk