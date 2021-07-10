All eyes in England are on Gareth Southgate’s men – including Portsmouth’s own Mason Mount – as they take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Celebrations or commiserations are likely to go well into the night after the 8pm kick off and workers across the area are not keen to head to work on Monday.

But some bosses have removed the worry for their staff.

Mark Wilson and Gary Ellis

Garry Ellis, who ruins VW Taxation in Cosham, is closing his office for the day.

It means two full-time and two part-time workers can party into the night without having to crunch numbers with a sore head the next day.

‘This could be a once in a life time type of thing,’ Gary said. ‘I’m 46, it’s not happened in my life time before.

‘I’d love to see it more often but who knows. Tomorrow could well be marked as a historic day, possibly, depending on what happens in the future with our football team.

‘It’s a case of let’s do this, and if people want to go out and have a drink tomorrow night they can do so without having to worry about coming into work on Monday.’

Other companies have also given workers Monday off.

Southsea Model Village owner Mark Wilson is giving all five workers due in the day off.

He said: ‘I don’t think any of us will be in any fit state.

‘It’s the first time in 55 years so it’s not going to hurt.

‘I want them to be enjoying it – go out Sunday and not have it in the back of their minds that they’ve got to come to work.’

Holly Ness works at Alecto Recruitment at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour. Posting on The News’ Facebook page, she said: ‘Win or lose we’ve been told its a day off.’

