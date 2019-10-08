Ex-marine sets up outdoor fitness classes on Southsea seafront for all abilities

A PERSONAL trainer who was in the Royal Marines has set up a fitness class that anyone can get involved with.

Tristram Murdoch set up Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness in April 2018 after to provide fitness training along Southsea seafront for those wanting to train outside.

Tristram Murdoch and Gavin Brett of Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness perform star jumps behind all those who attended the session.'Picture: Keith Woodland (051019-54)

He felt that a gym environment was often intimidating for people so wanted to give them a way to train to take that element away.

He said: ‘When people walk into a gym, they feel kind of self-conscious, whereas outside you don’t really feel that.

‘Even I feel like that now, it’s like having a fancy car but not knowing how to use it.

‘Not only do we provide them with a session but everyone is in the same boat.’

Over the last 18 months, they have built up a team of five instructors, with 200 members attending the 12 classes they run per week.

During the first month of classes, they offered classes for £1 each and donated half of all proceeds to the NSPCC.

They run three different types of classes - beginner, intermediate and advanced - which they adapt based on the ability and fitness levels of the individual.

Tristram said: ‘The classes are so diverse.’

As well as running, the instructors use equipment for body conditioning, as well as providing high intensity interval workouts and circuit training.

Tristram’s fitness group is the only licensed outdoor fitness provider in the city, which allows them to train anywhere in Southsea to make full use of natural fitness equipment provided, including the steps on Castle Field and the four-mile running trail.

They have also recently introduced outdoor yoga classes.

The classes, which have around 30 members per session, take place seven days a week and all year round and are rarely cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The prices vary depending on the amount of classes the members want to take part in and several discount options are available, such as student and NHS discount.

Members pay monthly for their classes as Tristram felt that people were put under pressure by contracts and expensive sign-up fees.

He is looking to recruit more fitness instructors as the business expands.