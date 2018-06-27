Expansion at luxury car firm helps nearby school

Have your say

LUXURY car firm Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has started construction of a new gated parking area that will create 500 spaces and a drop off area for the nearby primary school.

The development, taking place on land adjacent to the manufacturing plant and head office in Chichester, includes a dedicated 40-space car park for The March CE Primary School.

The school car park also incorporates a new road crossing, also funded by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘We have taken the opportunity to incorporate a dedicated car park for our local school – but this was not a planning condition, it was our own initiative.

‘It demonstrates our desire to promote child safety and also to be a good neighbour and member of the local community.’

The development is due to be completed by the end of this year.