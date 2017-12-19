F1’s Nicki Shields to host awards

CELEBRITY Nicki Shields has told The News that she is honoured to have been asked to host the Business Excellence Awards.

The star, who is a Formula 1 presenter and pitlane reporter, owns her own social media company, Starcount. She will present the awards and address guests at the glitzy event to be held on February 23 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Nicki said: ‘After researching the previous ceremonies and looking at the calibre of nominees, it’s going to be a very special evening.

‘I run my own company so it’s always important for me to keep up to date with the latest business and technology news.

‘Events such as these awards provide a welcome break for start up, small and large business owners who are so busy they might not have the time to stop and reflect on all of their hard work.

‘It will be great for everyone to have a night off and get that well-deserved recognition.

‘I’m really looking forward to networking at this event and discovering more about Portsmouth businesses, the charming city and its booming trade.

‘It will be great to raise a glass and toast the best of Portsmouth business.’