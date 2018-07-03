Family law practice is recognised in rankings

Have your say

A FAMILY law practice has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading teams in its field.

Blake Morgan, which has its headquarters in Portsmouth, has been listed as one of eprivateclient’s 2018 Top Family Law Firms.

The guide assesses firms according to 10 key factors, with only 46 family client practices making the grade required for inclusion in the annual rankings.

This is the first year that Blake Morgan’s family law team have been featured.

Helen Bunker, divisional director of private law at Blake Morgan, said: ‘We understand that family issues can be complex, so we make every effort to ensure we provide clear advice with the utmost sensitivity and integrity.

‘We pride ourselves on the close personal relationships we develop with clients, so it’s great to see the technical expertise and personal service of our family law team recognised.’