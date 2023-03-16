T&R Sutton Electrical, based in Waterlooville, has been operating in and around the Portsmouth area for a quarter of a century. Managing director Ian Sutton said: ‘Twenty five years marks an important milestone for T&R Sutton.

‘We strive to run a business based on integrity and quality. That dedication has allowed us to achieve this important milestone, and we look forward to serving our customers for another 25 years!

Managing director of T&R Sutton Ian Sutton.

‘Our success is largely due to our clients feeling valued, which is why they stay with us, and the business continues to grow. We have many clients who have been with us since the very beginning 25 years ago, not many businesses can say that.’

The company uses certified electricians to complete jobs for businesses and customers. They pride themselves on responding to customer feedback and offering a range of services.

