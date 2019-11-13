Fareham-based PR agency Briscoe PR named best in the south

A PUBLIC relations agency has been named the best PR agency in the south.

Fareham-based Briscoe PR has been named the Most Outstanding PR Consultancy for the south of England and Channel Islands by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

The firm, based at Universal Marina at Sarisbury Green, picked up the biggest award of the night at the annual CIPR regional PR awards, which were held in Bristol, being chosen ahead of five other shortlisted agencies from across the south and south west.

Director Kevin Briscoe said that although they were shortlisted for the top award of the evening it still came as a shock when the firm was announced as the winner.

He said: ‘We were taken completely by surprise.

‘We always hoped that we would win this award but to actually hear our name called out was a fantastic surprise.

‘This is testament to the tremendous hard work of my colleagues in the business and the fantastic support we have had from all of our clients. Our work is always focused on them but winning an award like this shows that our peers in the profession think we are doing a fantastic job too.’

Kevin, who is a former News journalist, is an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Portsmouth, a governor at Fareham College and a trustee of The Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

He founded the agency in 2011.

The PR company works with clients in a wide range of sectors including aviation, environmental analysis, travel and tourism, legal services, education, hospitality and funerals.

It has offices across the south including in Plymouth and Fareham.

The judges were impressed by the agency’s commitment to continuous professional development and professionalism, as well as its ‘outstanding’ recent client acquisition.

They said: ‘Briscoe PR is a highly deserving winner.’

Kevin added: ‘Winning this most prestigious of awards is the highlight of the nine years since founding the agency and will hopefully lead to us working with an even wider range of high-profile clients in the future.’