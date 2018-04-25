Fareham care home holds open days with 1940s theme

Have your say

A CARE home held a 1940s-themed tea party as part of an open day.

The Fernes, in Fareham, had vintage crockery and music for the occasion with staff also dressing up.

The open day was part of a national Care Home Open Day event to give guests the chance to meet the staff, hear from residents and see what the service offers.

The Tea Party, in Lee-on-the-Solent, supplied vintage tea sets and Sophie, a lifestyle leader at the home, baked strawberry cakes.

Cath Beezer, general manager at The Fernes, on Samuel Mortimer Close, said: ‘It was a lovely welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day on Saturday.

‘The weather wasn’t the best but residents, visitors and staff had a wonderful time.

‘For anyone who wasn’t able to make it, our doors are always open for a tea and a tour.’

The Fernes provides residential and respite care as well as specialist dementia care.