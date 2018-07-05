Fareham College wins top award for its engineering training centre

AN ENGINEERING training centre has been named as one of the best in the country at a top awards event.

Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) won the Apprenticeship Initiative Award at the Constructing Excellence SECBE Awards 2018, which took place in London this month.

CETC is a partnership between Fareham College and Solent Civil Engineering Employers Group (SCEEG). It is a simulated construction site that has been designed to give civil engineering apprentices a realistic training environment to get them site-ready.

Darren Birch, regional framework manager at BAM Construction and judge for the award, said: ‘The CETC is an exemplary model of an employer-led apprenticeship programme that is co-designed to meet skills shortages and productivity issues.’